A pod of 40 bottlenose dolphins at Strumble Head on Monday, January 28, has provided an exciting insight into the habits of these fascinating cetaceans.

Sea Trust volunteer Andy Wise spotted the pod of more than 40 dolphins heading for Cardigan Bay.

At first he thought that the dolphins were common dolphins but when he got them in sights with a telescope it became clear they were bottle nosed dolphins.

What’s more, he could identify two of the individuals as belonging to the pod of common dolphins famous for frequenting the bay at New Quay.

Cardigan Bay is one of only two places with a resident dolphin pod. But Andy’s observations could cast new light on their whereabouts during the winter months.

“It seems a pattern is emerging,” said Sea Trust founder and director, Cliff Benson.

“For some years now large pods of bottlenose dolphins have been seen passing Strumble Head at this time of the year heading North into Cardigan Bay Sea.

“It’s not always exactly the same day but almost the same week. It seems to be an annual phenomenon but a matter of luck as to whether they are seen or noticed as they pass by heading into the Cardigan Bay.”

Cliff said that historically very little survey work has been done in Cardigan Bay in the winter months, but Monday’s sighting would suggest that this would be a worthwhile undertaking.

He also said that it was very rare to see bottlenose dolphins in the Strumble Head area.

“It’s difficult to know how many of the [Cardigan Bay] resident bottlenose dolphins are entirely resident through the winter months,” said Cliff.

“If Andy is right about the two he recognised, it would throw a whole new light on the residential nature of the Cardigan Bay bottles.

“What we have got is some proof that there is possible movement from Cardigan Bay elsewhere.

“It’s a fascinating subject and deserves more investigation if we are to understand and protect the Cardigan Bay dolphins wherever they roam in our waters.”