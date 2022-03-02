Pembrokeshire eateries have been given new food hygiene ratings in the last few weeks, but which have got the coveted five and which scored only one?
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that Harbour Bites, at the Marine Centre of Excellence The Harbour, Saundersfoot was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 10.
Honeyborough Tea Rooms, at Neyland Garden Centre 3a Honeyborough Industrial Estate, Neyland was also given a score of five on January 25.
However, Pembrokeshire Promise at 95 Charles Street, Milford Haven was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 25.
The latest ratings mean that of Pembrokeshire's 377 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 294 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
