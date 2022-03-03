PAUL Sartori has just unveiled an ‘invaluable’ service to the already vital treatment they offer to patients in Pembrokeshire.
On March 1, St David’s Day, the hospice at home charity unveiled an out of hours equipment store at the Paul Sartori House, Haverfordwest – the only facility currently in the county.
During a ceremony to cut the ribbon and officially open the store Dave Evans, chair of trustees described the facility as an absolute lifeline for both Paul Sartori teams, district nurses, community teams, and clinical nurse specialists - who will all have access.
“This is the only facility in the county offering this out of hours service and this can and has proved to be vital for many patients and their families as they “battle” through the weekends.”
Provincial charity steward David Griffiths said Paul Sartori’s set-up is a shining example to other charities.
“Paul Sartori is an example of a well-run charity that provides a wonderful service to families going through unimaginable stress and difficulty at the hardest period of their lives.”
Pat Coombes, clinical co-ordinator and equipment facilitator, said the new store will help patients as well as nurses.
“The store will allow our patients to hold on to their dignity for that bit longer. Our own nurses will also find it invaluable.”
