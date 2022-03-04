The SHERIFF of Haverfordwest commissioned the Yarn Bombers to make a portrait of him out of wool in what he hopes will be a tradition that utilises local talent for years to come.
Richard Blacklaw-Jones wanted to use talent from the area to make something that would commemorate his time as sheriff, and he wanted something different other than the usual photograph, so looked to the yarn bombers for inspiration.
“The idea is instead of having the usual photo, I wanted to commission locals to do something,” said Sheriff Blacklaw-Jones.
Sally Williams who runs the yarn bombers baulked at the task at first.
“We thought it would be a bit of a challenge,” said Sally. “We had to pass Richard round to a few of the yarn bombers but we got it done,” she said with a wry smile.
The town council have said they will be happy to hang the portrait in their new offices at the Old Wool Market.
A spokesperson said: "The sheriff has commissioned something that he hopes will be a new tradition and lasting legacy utilises local talent."
Sheriff Blacklaw-Jones is delighted at the results.
“I think it’s great. My wife really likes it. I wanted something that was not just a photo of me, I wanted something different.”
