A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a road traffic collision which occurred in Pembrokeshire earlier this week.
The man was driving a black Chrysler Voyager which collided with a parked vehicle in Trecwn at approximately 7.10pm on the evening of Tuesday, March 1.
Police officers arrived to the scene and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that he has since been ‘released under investigation pending further police enquiries.’
