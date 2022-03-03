A Welsh ‘TikTok sensation’ will be performing at the Torch Theatre this weekend, after gaining a large following of fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bronwen Lewis is bringing her ‘Live From The Living Room’ online session to the Milford Haven-based theatre on Saturday, March 5.
The multi-instrumentalist will bring her inimitable style of blending the Welsh language with popular songs to the audience, covering songs from traditional hymns to modern pop.
Bronwen is proudly bilingual and received international acclaim when on BBC’s The Voice when she brought Tom Jones to tears.
She performed 45 virtual concerts from her home studio during lockdown, mixing Welsh language with popular songs, and released her second album ‘Canvas’ last year.
To get tickets for the performance, visit https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/bronwen-lewis-live-in-concert/
