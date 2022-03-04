As a four-times UK Fitness Champion, former international adventure athlete and renowned personal trainer, our columnist JOEY BULL knows a thing or two about keeping fit. Here's her latest column.

THIS week we left the UK and went on holiday. Remember those?

The infusion of a different culture, temperature, light, sounds, vistas and smells was so good after two and a half years of staying home.

It must be a big part of the reason why a holiday is so good; a break from all the same patterns.

The other thing that becomes apparent is the outdoor lifestyle in those countries where the weather encourages it most of the year round.

In Britain, whilst our bad weather is not nearly as severe as many parts of the world, our good weather is a lot less reliable.

As a result, our natural desire to take a ball outside and bounce around in hot pants or play human pyramids without the top man being blown off, is less than many of our international friends.

We have to find other ways to keep fit, like gym memberships, running clubs and sea swimming for the hardy.

There’s more to it though. While a few gather at the beach to play volleyball, practicing their skills - dolphin dives, spiking, dunking, chest balls and kicking, it is a spectacle.

It is inspiring seeing the fun and nimbleness, the agility and coordination. Inspiring enough for me to start kicking a tennis ball around, against the wall, only to discover it was really hard and I was rubbish at it!

Given that we have hands and feet, you’d hope that you could send messages to both with equal success but for the most part, our feet don’t even come a close second to the precision of dexterity of hands. Unless of course, you train them.

The brain has a clear map of parts representing the parts of the body and these regions can be developed more.

For instance, a pianist will have larger finger mapping in the brain. We can develop areas, and we definitely should. Use it or lose it!

The importance of varied stimulation plays a vital role in our well-being both mentally and physically.

As youngsters, every day is a Legoland of creation, joining shapes and sounds, going for a nap and always strengthening the connections between neurons.

When we repeat drills and skills, the neurons fire faster, send stronger signals and the circuit gets more efficient. We get better, feel better and are optimising our bodies.

The opposite is also true. When we stop doing what we used to do or don’t learn new things, the connections weaken and can be lost.

I think that's me of late, a dancer who hasn’t danced for two years, struggles to coordinate a sharp head to the right, hand to the left, hip to the right with a few extras in between. If at 55 there is deterioration, what’s going to happen in the next decade?

This is one of the reasons that my classes have a few moments that focus on odd things, silly stuff, moves that make you laugh but actually make you realise you've lost it.

We retrain the plasticity for better perception. Footwork, ladders, balls and balance beams are part of the drill, particularly outside which presents the possibility for more variety and silliness.

Mind you it doesn't help if you get straight back on it after the hols, only to find a thief has traipsed across your land and stolen the gymnastic rings, chains and the precious wooden ladder from your workout trail!

I say 'precious' because the ladder was made by our friend, Laci, the last thing he constructed before dying in an electrical accident.

And if that robber returns he'll discover something about efficient firing and wiring circuits!

So if you’d like to join me for skills to fire mind and body, and fitness to chase a local thief, contact me at joey@joeybull.com