Amid the crisis in Ukraine following the recent Russian invasion, many people from around the world have felt an emotional connection to the country, and particularly many people in Pembrokeshire.

Milford Haven has had a strong link to Ukraine for many decades now, being twinned with Uman, in the Cherkasy Oblast province in the centre of the country, and approximately 210km from Kyiv.

The two towns have been twinned since 1990, and since then, the relationship and connection between Uman and Milford Haven has only gone from strength to strength.

In 2012, former mayor Cllr Guy Woodham and his consort, Cllr Colin Sharp, a member of the town twinning association, represented Milford Haven on a visit to Uman.

At the recent Milford Haven Town Council meeting, Cllr Sharp said the people of Uman ‘were very welcoming and could not have been nicer.’

The strong relationship between the towns strengthened in 2017 when representatives from Uman visited Milford Haven, when Cllr Sharp was mayor.

Cllr Sharp is in constant contact with Tamara Kharuk, an English teacher in Uman who acted as a translator.

Tamara has said about the crisis: “Many local residences are living in basements and are scared for their lives."

Uman has been one the areas attacked in the current crisis, with much damage done to the town and one of Tamara’s direct relatives having been killed.

Cllr Sharp said: “Most of us in our town have never lived through a war and we can only imagine what this horrific situation is like. We can only pray for a swift resolve to this conflict.”

At the recent town council meeting, it was decided that £3,000 should be sent to Uman from Milford Haven, representing £1,000 for the previous three years which the town twinning association has not acted as part of the council’s precept.

At the meeting, Cllr Eddie Davies also spoke of a personal connection he had to the crisis, with his Ukrainian daughter-in-law currently ‘trapped’ in the country.