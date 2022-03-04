A new show ‘Crimes, Camera, Action' will bring the audience of the Torch Theatre to the golden era of Hollywood.
The play follows Stan Shakespeare, a detective who is hired when a screen starlet is stabbed.
Set pieces, quick changes, lightning-fast world play and a thrilling plot are just some of the things to expect from the show, which comes to Milford Haven on Wednesday, March 9.
Feargus Woods Dunlop from New Old Friends theatre company said: “We couldn’t be happier to be returning to touring after the Covid shutdown and visiting Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.
“We have always loved Film-Noir and knew we wanted to take the Crimes… series into a slightly new world to give us fresh tropes to play with and new landscapes to create nonsense in.
“There is a slightly different structure to a Hollywood private-eye story than an English cosy-crime one and that has been great fun to explore. We are very excited to present this fresh spin on the popular series.”
Tickets to the show cost £18, and £16 for concessions. For tickets to the show, visit https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/new-old-friends-crimes-camera-action/
