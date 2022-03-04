Dyfed-Powys Police officers are offering advice about fraud to the people of west Wales, after several incidents of people being scammed out of a lot of their savings.
The advice comes after people have been telephoned by people pretending to be their bank, asking them to move their money to a different account.
A spokesperson from the police said: “A real bank will never do this. If you receive this type of call, put the phone down and do not engage in conversation.
“Wait five minutes before calling anyone else in case the line has been kept open.
“Phone the number on the back of your bank card if you ever need to confirm details with your bank.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.