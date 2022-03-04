NEWS of the highest train fare rise for nine years in England and Wales has been described as "particularly hurtful" and "at the worst possible time" for rail users.
Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid and West Wales, has urged the Welsh Government to consider a root and branch review of railway ticketing, with the announcement made that prices will increase by up to 3.8 per cent.
“This increase in the costs of train tickets has come at the worst possible time for rail users," he said.
“As the climate emergency intensifies, and petrol prices skyrocket as a result of the energy crisis and conflict in Ukraine, it is vital that public transport should be incentivised – however this latest hike in ticket costs will merely disenfranchise many users.
“This hike in prices is also particularly hurtful when considering the well-documented overcrowding and cancellations many commuters endure on a regular basis.”
