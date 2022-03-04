The latest Sport Pembrokeshire profile focuses on Adele Bevan, who works as a coach for the Pembrokeshire Special Needs Gymnastics Club, and the Welsh squad.
Adele has twice represented Wales at the Special Olympics, winning six gold and two silver medals across the 2009 and 2017 events.
She drew a line under competing in 2018, and that is where she turned to coaching.
Adele was approached to apply for the Platinum Ambassador role, which aims to boost opportunities for sports participation locally by young people.
Adele has also recently joined Clarbeston Road AFC Ladies team, and is focused on ensuring more young people are able to get into and enjoy sport and all the benefits that come with it.
She said: “It is so important that we continue to invest in schools and community sport.
“There are enormous health benefits, both physical and mental. There are also the social benefits where in community sport youngsters make new friends with others outside their schools.
“My hope is that there is an investment in school sport by increasing the number of after school clubs. Additional time should also be given to children to participate in sport through the National Curriculum.”
