A couple from Pembrokeshire are set to benefit from part of a £3.5million of funding from Macmillan Cancer Support to help people with cancer across the UK cope as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

In the first six weeks of 2022, Macmillan provided more than £88,000 in grants to support vulnerable patients in Wales who were struggling financially.

Furthermore, £78,000 was provided to cancer patients for heating bills alone within three months, leading up to the end of January.

With that, more than one quarter (28 per cent) of people receiving grants for heating costs were aged 70 or older.

The grant comes as Macmillan research showed that 87 per cent of people with cancer in Wales experience some financial impact from their diagnosis.

Sarah Harries from Pembrokeshire was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2021, with her partner Stephen caring for her.

Stephen said: “We’ve never had to ask for help before, but we’ve gone from both of us working, to both being out of work. It didn’t take long to reach a crisis point with our finances.

“It is heart-breaking. Sarah has gone through two rounds of surgery, with more to follow, and is also having chemotherapy – at the same time we are having to use food banks to try and get the food Sarah desperately needs to cope with her treatment.

“The Macmillan grant was a life-line and the help we received from our Macmillan adviser brought some light into a very dark room – it helped tide us over until other financial support arrived.

“The benefits system is not something we understood, and it works so painfully slowly – it took over five months for any financial support to arrive by which point Sarah had reached crisis point not just physically but emotionally and financially as well.

“That’s months and months of watching the partner you love go through the terrible impact of her treatments while having to weigh up and often choose between the cost of petrol to get her there, the food she needs to recover or putting the heating on to keep her comfortable. We simply couldn’t afford all three.”