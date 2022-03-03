All legal coronavirus measures could be removed in Wales before the end of the month, if the situation remains stable.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will publish Wales’ long-term plan to live safely with Covid-19 on Friday, March 4.

The plan, entitled ‘Together for a Safer Future’ will mark the start of Wales’ transition beyond the emergency response to the pandemic.

It sets out how coronavirus will be like many other infectious diseases the public live with safely, and the effect for public health services.

Wales will remain at alert level zero for three weeks, but all legal measures could be removed from March 28 if the situation remains stable.

Mr Drakeford said: “As we publish this longer-term plan, there is no doubt we have reached a significant moment in this pandemic and we can look to the future with growing confidence that the next year will be one in which we have a different relationship with the virus.

“This has been made possible by the hard work of everyone and by the efforts of all the health and care staff, public sector workers and volunteers who have done so much over the last two years.

“But the pandemic isn’t over – this virus is full of nasty surprises and we are likely to see fluctuations in global patterns of infection for several years.

"We need to be ready to respond quickly to any future outbreaks or new variants as we learn to live safely alongside coronavirus in the long-term.”

The plan sets out a gradual transition away from emergency measures, based on evidence and with the protection of everybody, particularly the vulnerable, at heart.

The plan involved to core planning scenarios – Covid Stable and Covid Urgent – with Covid Stable the most likely scenario, with new infections expected but no unsustainable pressure on the NHS.

The planned approach to keep under Covid Stable includes:

Supporting people to maintain behaviours

Vaccination

Test, Trace and Protect

Adaptation of public services

Employers to build on elements of infection control put in place to protect staff and customers

Planning is underway for a Covid Urgent scenario, such as a new variant which evades the vaccine.

The next three-weekly review of the coronavirus regulations will be carried out by March 24, when the remaining legal measures at alert level zero will be reviewed.