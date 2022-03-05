The latest Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw took place on Wednesday, March 2, where a woman from Tenby won the grand prize of £8,000.
Julia Scholfield, owner of lucky lottery number 4152, won the prize when her name was called on Radio Pembrokeshire, before the prize cheque was delivered to her door the following day.
Julia, commonly known as ‘Bird Lady’ in Tenby, has dedicated the last 40 years of her life to the town’s sea birds, feeding them twice a day and rescuing injured ones.
She said that her windfall came at just the right time as she needs a newer car, and she will also be donating to several of her favourite charities.
The Pembrokeshire Lottery £2,000 weekly draws continue, with a superdraw on the first Wednesday of every month, with the next one on April 6 seeing a prize amount of £4,000.
For more information or to join up, telephone Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.
