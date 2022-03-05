A Pembrokeshire charity has announced that an Easter-themed chocolate bingo event will be taking place early next month.
Members of The Hub youth space at Milford Youth Matters decided the put on the chocolate bingo evening, which will have many prizes to be won.
The evening will be held at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre at 6pm on the evening of Tuesday, April 5, with £1 for entry, tea or coffee and participation in a raffle.
The event is an open invite, with all free to attend.
Milford Youth Matters has said that the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Coastguard Association.
