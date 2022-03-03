A CONSULTATION with the public over the future development of Haverfordwest, which was intended to be held at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on Friday March 4, has been cancelled.

Haverfordwest Town councillors Jill Owens, of the Priory Ward, and Johnathan Twigg, of the Portfield Ward, intended to hold a consultation, gathering ideas on how to use the money from the Pembrokeshire Towns Placemaking Plans - which is integrated with the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme.

However the event is now off.

Haverfordwest County AFC, who's home is the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, withdrew their invitation because the consultation was not part an official meeting connected with the town council.

READ MORE: How to improve Haverfordwest: Have your say

READ MORE: Haverfordwest councillors want consultation over Placemaking Plans

Haverfordwest Town Council explained that because the funding packages are at such an early stage in their development, and due to the initial complexities with them, public consultation needs to be done in a careful manner.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Hosting the meeting was not a decision made at council – it was two councillors who made the decision on their own.

“They have every right to host a meeting, but there was no decision from Haverfordwest Town Council to lead a public engagement event.

“The town council do not intend to do any consultation because there are certain parameters to the funding stream which would need to be explained for consultation to work effectively.

“Also, PCC are managing this funding package with PER Consultant Limited speaking on their behalf to stakeholders.

“At the moment, the town council have only been asked for their representative views.”

Cllr Jill Owens said the intention of the event was to listen to the opinions of the community and pass them onto the relevant people.

“As a council we have discussed engagement with the public for fifteen months and it’s now or never to do your best for Haverfordwest, before the money is spent and a valuable opportunity lost.”