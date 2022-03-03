Arguments were made for a lower increase but final full council backing was given to a five per cent rise in council tax – £59.48 per year extra on a Band D property.

Pembrokeshire County Council approved its budget for 2022-23 at a meeting on Thursday, March 3 including an increase in council tax with a number of councillors indicating a desire to see a lower rise of three per cent.

Councillors highlighted the increased costs being faced by residents including fuel, energy and food prices as well as increase National Insurance payments, especially “middle earners” struggling to get by with no financial support and “the working poor.”

Cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister said that these increases had been considered and he was “well aware” of hardships people faced – and that council tax is “an unfair tax” – but “my job is to try and protect public services and I’m attempting to do that at the lowest possible cost I can.”

The funding gap for 2022-23, based on a 9.4% increase in Aggregate External Finance (AEF) to £16.831million, is £12.6million and with the council tax rise there are £7.4million of budget savings required.

Cllr Mike James was first to raise concerns about families “just above the line” for financial support, echoed by Cllr Reg Owens who added that “it’s really hard out there,” and calling for a three per cent rise to be considered.

The increase in council rents of 10 per cent would also have a significant impact, said Cllr Mike Stoddart, who questioned why the increase in AEF of almost double since initial predictions had not had a more positive impact.

A lower council tax would impact low earners said Cllr Michelle Bateman when it resulted in a loss of services relied upon such as libraries, leisure centres, play parks and other subsides provision while Cllr Jamie Adams argued a reduction was an “opportunity to impact positively on people’s incomes.”

A council tax rate of £1,249.17 for a Band D property before inclusion of town and community council and Dyfed-Powys Police precepts – a five per cent increase – was approved 34 votes in favour and 19 against.