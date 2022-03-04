A standards committee has been scheduled for next week to discuss an alleged breach of the members’ code of conduct by a Pembroke Dock county councillor.

Reports regarding an alleged breach by Cllr Paul Dowson are restricted to the public but will be the focus of an extraordinary standards committee on Wednesday, March 9.

A public covering report states that a pre-hearing was conducted into the matter by the committee on December 6, 2021 and resolved that Cllr Dowson should be given the opportunity to make representations, either orally or in writing “in respect of the findings of the investigation and any allegation that the Councillor has failed, or may have failed, to comply with the Code.”

A tribunal hearing of the Adjudication Panel for Wales is also due to be held, with a hearing date to be confirmed.

The alleged breaches related to paragraphs 4(c) and 6(1)(a) of the Council’s Code of Conduct, according the education panel website.

This is linked to the council’s constitution and member’s code of conduct to “4(c) not use bullying behaviour or harass any person;” and “6.(1) You must — (a) not conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your office or authority into disrepute;”

The organisation is an independent body that holds tribunals on cases referred by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales as well as appeals against decisions of council standards committees.

The Ombudsman had produced a report on the alleged breach by Cllr Dowson for consideration by the standards committee.