Pitching your business on Dragons' Den is not for the faint-hearted but if you're feeling brave, here's how you can apply to be on the Den.

If you dream of getting an influx of cash into your million-pound idea and are prepared to come face to face with the stone-faced Dragons then listen up because the BBC is looking for participants.

Have you got a pitch that Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett are going to love? Now's your chance to prove it.

Here's all the information you need to know about the application process and what you need to do to get on the hit BBC show.

How to apply to be on Dragons' Den

The BBC selects participants for the Den either by approaching entrepreneurs or by reviewing direct applications.

The broadcaster processes all of its applications the same way through its online form.

If you want to be considered to be on the show, you will need to fill in the document.

Your application is then looked at by producers according to the same casting criteria.

The BBC won't reply to every applicant due to a high level of interest so you will only hear back if you have been shortlisted.

Once the applications have been reviewed and shortlisted, the BBC carries out some due diligence before the final selection.

The final decision is based on "a number of factors", the BBC says, and its producers' "decision is final".

You need to be 18 years or older to apply to be on the Den.

The form asks you to fill out your personal details from you and your business partner's name to your contact details.

You will then be asked to provide details about your business including outlining what stage your company is at, the investment amount that you're looking for and what percentage stake you are willing to hand over.

Find out more about taking part and submit your application via the BBC website.

If you have any issues with the form or you want to withdraw your application, the BBC asks you to contact them at apply.dragonsden@bbc.co.uk.

Dragons' Den airs at 8pm on Thursdays on BBC One.