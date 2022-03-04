Popular food shop Co-op has removed all Russian-made vodka from its shops after the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russian Standard vodka will not be sold in my shops “with immediate effect” as the brand is “overtly marketed as being Russian” and is produced in the country.
A Co-op spokesman said:
In response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have taken the decision to remove from sale Russian-made vodka.
Russian Standard has been taken off sale with immediate effect because it is overtly marketed as being Russian and produced there.
It will not be stocked for the foreseeable future.
A Polish distilled alternative will be sold in our stores in its place.
Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and those in Russia who oppose this invasion.
Our members and customers will also be able to support the humanitarian response to help those displaced by the conflict by donating at our stores to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal. The appeal will launch across our 2,600 stores today and we’ll be match funding our customers donations up to £100,000.
It comes after UK bars and hospitality firms have removed alcoholic products from Russia from venues to show solidarity with Ukraine.
Sarah Willingham, former Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and founder of Nightcap, described the move as a “little thing” the business could do in response to the conflict.
London-listed Nightcap runs 27 sites across its London Cocktail Club, Barrio Bars and Adventure Bar Group businesses.
