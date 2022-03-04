Emergency services were called to a Pembrokeshire property this week to deal with an attic fire where a quantity of suspected illegal drugs were found.
The fire broke out at a property in the Dockyard area of Pembroke Dock on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1, with fire crews attending the scene at 1.36pm with the police called shortly after.
Officers arrived and closed the road to allow the fire service to safely deal with the incident.
Fire crews extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras and a hose reel jet.
Nobody was injured during the incident, but the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation by both emergency service bodies.
However, while police officers were at the scene, a quantity of suspected illegal class B drugs and cultivation equipment was located at the property.
Dyfed-Powys Police said enquiries are currently ongoing.
