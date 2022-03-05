An event is taking place later this month, which is aiming to help people with housing or homelessness issues in Pembrokeshire.
The ‘Talking Homes’ event is run by Pembrokeshire County Council, and will be taking place at Haverhub on Quay Street in Haverfordwest, between 1pm and 4pm on the afternoon of Thursday, March 17.
The one stop shop will be at the event for advice, guidance and support for anybody with issues relating to homelessness or housing.
Refreshments will be present at the event, which is aimed at people aged 16 to 25.
For more information, contact youth.support.team@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.