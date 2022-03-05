Registrations are now open for the UWTSD Ironkids Wales event taking place later this year.
Entries for the event opened in late February, with the day occurring on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Five Arches car park in Tenby.
Ironkids Wales is a run-only event for children aged three to 15, which aims to raise awareness about healthy living while being all about fun, with all children receiving a medal upon finishing, as well as an Ironkids t-shirt.
Runs are either 500m, 1km or 1.5km, according to the school year of the child.
To read more, or to register, visit https://www.ironman.com/im-wales-register
Any child who entered the race in 2020 or 2021 and is unsure whether they are confirmed, email wales@ironman.com
