A new defibrillator has been installed this week outside a Dyfed-Powys Police station in Pembrokeshire.
The brand new defibrillator has been placed by Tenby Police station on Warren Street.
Many defibrillators have been installed over the last year, with an appeal in Narberth raising £2,500 for a new defibrillator, which can produce survival rates of 50 to 70 per cent if used within three to five minutes of somebody collapsing.
A spokesperson from Tenby, Saundersfoot and Narberth Police said: “Instructions on how to access the defibrillator are clearly marked on the front of the box.”
