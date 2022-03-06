HMRC’s U-turn decision on the banning the use of red diesel from being used on charity tractor runs and ploughing matches has been welcomed in west Wales.
The decision was made following intense pressure from politicians and the farming community, particularly in west Wales.
Samuel Kurtz, Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, has welcomed the decision.
Following the U-turn decision, he said: “Charity tractor runs and ploughing matches are key dates in the rural diary and it would have been such a shame if these events couldn’t go ahead had red diesel been banned.
“Here in West Wales, our communities host excellent tractor runs and matches. Only a few short months ago, the illuminated tractor run which took to the roads of Pembrokeshire brought great joy to a number of people and raised money for deserving charitable causes.
“The voice of the rural community has been listened to and acted upon, and I know this decision will be warmly welcomed.”
