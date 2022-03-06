Pembrokeshire was the star of a BBC documentary earlier this week, as broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo explored the county during the new series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys.
Michael visited Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Solva, Haverfordwest and many other places when he was here filming in September 2021.
While used to train rides, the visit to Pembrokeshire was different to Michael, as he spent much of the time in the water, either on Milford Haven Waterway or in St Brides Bay, enjoying the county’s ports and wildlife.
He also spent time walking along the coastal path, taking in the fresh air of St David’s Peninsula and visiting the cathedral and learning about the history of the county.
The episode is now available to view on BBC iPlayer for the next 11 months.
