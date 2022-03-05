Mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, has sent a letter to the mayor of Uman, the town’s Ukranian twin, offering support amid the Ukrainian crisis.

The letter from Cllr Gray read:

“Dear Mayor Iryna Pletnyova,

“I am writing to you as the mayor and first citizen of Milford Haven on behalf of the town council, the Milford Having Twinning Association and all the citizens of our town.

“The two communities of Milford Haven and Uman have been twinned for many years with exchange visits regularly taking place between us. A strong enduring friendship has developed and we are very proud to be twinned with Uman. It is therefore horrifying for us to see the current hostility shown by Russia towards Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with you and the many others who condemn Russia for their senseless attack and hope that this unacceptable situation may be resolved as quickly as possible with minimum impact on your country.

“We can only imagine the fear and worry you are all under at this extremely difficult time and wanted to express to you and your citizens our continued friendship and support and to let you know that Uman and the whole of Ukraine are in all our thoughts at this most difficult of times.

“Yours sincerely,

Miss Kathy Gray,

Mayor of Milford Haven”