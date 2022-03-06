Many children and families across Pembrokeshire have been put through their paces during the Winter of Wellbeing this season.
The scheme was funded by Welsh Government and hosted in partnership by Pembrokeshire Leisure and the Play Team, with Forces Fitness providing many fitness sessions.
The programme consisted of a team of military veterans delivering fun fitness sessions based around health, resilience and having fun.
More than 100 people attended, with a 100 per cent approval rating, and everybody saying they had fun and would want to do similar activities again.
Sean Molino BCA, managing director of Forces Fitness Ltd, said: " This programme has been extremely well received by the community. I would like to thank the Welsh Government for enabling this happen along with all our delivery partners, especially Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Leisure and the Play Team for being so supportive of this initiative.”
