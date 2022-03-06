Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has spoken recently about Operation Dawns Glaw, a multi-agency taskforce to reduce and eliminate the impact of grass fires across Wales.
The taskforce was set up in 2016, and during 2021, more than 2,000 gradd fires were dealt with across Wales, with a 24 per cent increase of accidental fires from 2020.
Peter Greenslade, corporate head of prevention and protection for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and chair of Operation Dawns Glaw, said: “We launch our campaign again this year on St David’s Day, with a patriotic plea that we all continue to work together to build a healthier and more resilient Welsh landscape, by developing a more biodiverse countryside for our future.
“We want to work with our communities, farmers and landowners to share our knowledge and understanding of the effect that both deliberate and accidental fires have on our communities.”
To find out more about the operation, or to see safety tips and messages, visit www.mawwfire.gov.uk/DawnsGlaw
A spokesperson from the fire service added: “Remember - If are out enjoying the countryside and you do come across any suspicious activity, please call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or ring 101. In an emergency, always call 999.”
