For the past ten days Tamara Kharuk has been sheltering in the basement of her home in Uman, Ukraine together with her neighbours.

Food and drink supplies are rapidly diminishing and the fear that she and those around her are feeling is indescribable.

"I honestly thought it wouldn't go this far," she writes in one of her daily Facebook messages to Colin Sharpe of Milford Haven. "I thought they were simply threatening us. One of my lovely friends is living in a tunnel. They are crying every day."

Twenty one kilometres away lies the capital city of Kiev. Tamara remains unsure how long it will take the Russian forces to advance to Uman.

Four years ago things were very different. In 2017 Tamara and a group of her friends flew from Ukrain to the UK to spend time in Milford Haven, with whom they had been twinned since 1990. Five years previously, a group from Milford Haven had flown to Uman to attend a festival for the seven countries with which they are twinned.

"For as long as we've known the people of Uman, we've always been mindful of their warmth and amazing generosity," said Colin. " Because Tamara is an English teacher, she soon became the official translator when they visited us in Milford and as a result she came everywhere with us. We formed a friendship. And this is what makes things so difficult. Having this personal connection with Ukraine makes the daily news reports that much harder. We feel so completely helpless."

Colin reads another extract from his daily messages from Tamara.

" 'We're like sardines in a tin but it's great fun because I'm trying to keep the children's spirits up,' and this says so much about her. She's putting the children's feelings before her own to try and make things easier for them."

Colin and his husband Guy Woodham are also in close contact with the Uman orphanage which is run by Helena, the lady who runs it.

"Tamara tries to go and see Helena and the children whenever it's safe and she told me how much she's worrying for them. And again, she's thinking of others before herself."

A few days ago, Tamara learned that her nephew was one of 17 young people who lost their lives when their offices were shelled.

"None of us know how much longer this terrible war is going to last but I hope, more than ever before, that I will one day see Tamara again."