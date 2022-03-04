Bring the play park inside with this incredible slide that attaches to your stairs.

Most kids and kidults at one time or another have hopped in a sleeping bag or any other slippy surface that works to try and conquer the stairs.

Now, even when the weather is not on our side, they can whiz down the steps to their heart's content with the chute from the Magic Toy Shop on OnBuy.com.

Here's how you can get your hands on the fantastic indoor slide and bring mayhem and fun of the playground to your home.

Get a slide for your stairs from the Magic Toy Shop

Change the game with this 2 in 1 Magic Toy Shop slide which will see them whizzing down the steps no matter the weather.

You won't have to wait for the sun to come out and a trek over to the park to guarantee the kids a good time.

Attach the handy chute to the steps inside your house or even take it out in the garden when the weather allows.

The slide comes in four easy-to-assemble sections meaning it is easy to transport and store as your kids explore the world around them.

Plus, it is made with high-impact polypropylene and has been crafted with a fade-resistant and UV-protected finish so it lasts rain or shine.

It is recommended for ages between 3-10 years since it's a fantastic activity to promote their balance and gross motor skills.

The popular playground toy is 177cm long and needs no other fancy parts or extras to entertain your little ones for hours on end.

Add it to your basket for £63.99 via the OnBuy.com website.