If you’re stuck for what to get your mum this Mother’s Day, then GLOSSYBOX might have solved your problems with the launch of its limited edition Mother's Day Box.
It features 10 amazing products, all housed inside two gorgeous design boxes, (which you get to choose between when you shop!), you’ll find 4 full size and 6 deluxe mini indulgent treats.
You’ll find products from names such as Molton Brown, Aveda and Sarah Chapman in the box, a total Mother’s Day treat!
For subscribers the box will cost just £20, and £25 for non subscribers.
The box includes:
- Aveda Phomollient Styling Foam
- Feather & Down Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
- TEMPLESPA Summer Saviours Kit
- Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Body Wash
- Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture infusion
- Dove 1 Minute Super Conditioner Intensive Repair
- ByTerry Baume De Rose Flaconnette
- Rituals The Ritual Of Mehr Body Cream
The box will launch on Friday, March 4. Subscribers get early access at 9am and will become available to non subscribers from 12pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.