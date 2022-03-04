If you’re stuck for what to get your mum this Mother’s Day, then GLOSSYBOX might have solved your problems with the launch of its limited edition Mother's Day Box.

It features 10 amazing products, all housed inside two gorgeous design boxes, (which you get to choose between when you shop!), you’ll find 4 full size and 6 deluxe mini indulgent treats.

You’ll find products from names such as Molton Brown, Aveda and Sarah Chapman in the box, a total Mother’s Day treat!

Western Telegraph: (GLOSSYBOX)(GLOSSYBOX)

For subscribers the box will cost just £20, and £25 for non subscribers.

The box includes:

  • Aveda Phomollient Styling Foam
  • Feather & Down Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray
  • ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
  • TEMPLESPA Summer Saviours Kit
  • Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Body Wash
  • Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture infusion
  • Dove 1 Minute Super Conditioner Intensive Repair
  • ByTerry Baume De Rose Flaconnette
  • Rituals The Ritual Of Mehr Body Cream

The box will launch on Friday, March 4. Subscribers get early access at 9am and will become available to non subscribers from 12pm.

Get yours on the LOOKFANTASTIC website here.