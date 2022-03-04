Children from across Pembrokeshire dressed up for World Book Day yesterday week, going to school as their favourite literary characters.

From Wonder Woman to Fantastic Mr Fox, children revelled becoming their favourite characters and showing off their costumes to their classmates and teachers.

Check out some of the best looks from World Book Day 2022 in Pembrokeshire.

Did your kids dress up for World Book Day this year?

"Send us your best photos of your child(ren) dressed up for World Book Day 2022!"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Jasmin Lewis-Hovey

What is your child's name?
Eden Rose Avery

How old is your child?
5

What school do they go to?
Ysgol Llys Hywel

What did your child dress up as?
Dinosaur from the book ‘Do you love Dinosaurs’ by Matt Robertson

Western Telegraph: Scooting into World book Day!Scooting into World book Day!
Scooting into World book Day!

Stacey Meredith

What is your child's name?
Esmay-Rose Thomas

How old is your child?
3 years old

What school do they go to?
Monkton Priory C.P School

What did your child dress up as?
Goldilocks

Western Telegraph: Esmay-Rose Thomas 3 years oldEsmay-Rose Thomas 3 years old
Western Telegraph: Esmay-Rose Thomas, 3 years oldEsmay-Rose Thomas, 3 years old
Caitlyn mair

What is your child's name?
Parker mair

How old is your child?
3

What school do they go to?
Monkton school

What did your child dress up as?
Hey duggee

Western Telegraph: Parker mair Monkton school Age 3Parker mair Monkton school Age 3
Parker mair Monkton school Age 3

Sammy-Jo Meredith

What is your child's name?
Alfie & Ellie-Mai Cowan

How old is your child?
6 & 5

What school do they go to?
Monkton Priory C.P School

What did your child dress up as?
Mad Hatters (Alice In Wonderland)

Western Telegraph: Ellie-Mai Cowan, 5 years oldEllie-Mai Cowan, 5 years old
Western Telegraph: Alfie Cowan, 6 years oldAlfie Cowan, 6 years old
Western Telegraph: Alfie & Ellie-Mai CowanAlfie & Ellie-Mai Cowan
Alfie & Ellie-Mai Cowan

Laura Ridley

What is your child's name?
Taylah Davis

How old is your child?
6

What school do they go to?
Pembroke dock community school

What did your child dress up as?
Mary poppins

Western Telegraph: My very own Mary poppinsMy very own Mary poppins
My very own Mary poppins

Megan morris

What is your child's name?
Jacob

How old is your child?
2

What school do they go to?
Flying start

What did your child dress up as?
Hey Duggee

Western Telegraph: Jacob dressed up as hey duggeeJacob dressed up as hey duggee
Western Telegraph: Hey duggeeHey duggee
Jessica french

What is your child's name?
Honey Foxx

How old is your child?
9.5

What school do they go to?
Gelliswick

What did your child dress up as?
Black Bart the pirate

Western Telegraph: Honey Foxx playing piratesHoney Foxx playing pirates
Honey Foxx playing pirates

Community contributor

What is your child's name?
Jaxon Chaplin

How old is your child?
4

What school do they go to?
Fenton Primary School

What did your child dress up as?
Where's Wolly

Western Telegraph: Jaxon Chaplin as Where's Wolly!Jaxon Chaplin as Where's Wolly!
Jaxon Chaplin as Where's Wolly!

Clare owen

What is your child's name?
Ruby Crimlis

How old is your child?
5

What school do they go to?
Mary immaculate

What did your child dress up as?
A giraffe

Western Telegraph: Dear ZooDear Zoo
Dear Zoo

Suzy Armstrong

What is your child's name?
Dylan Armstrong

How old is your child?
4

What school do they go to?
Ysgol Wdig

What did your child dress up as?
An astronaut

Western Telegraph: He loves his space reference books and can tell you so many interesting facts.He loves his space reference books and can tell you so many interesting facts.
He loves his space reference books and can tell you so many interesting facts.

Lucinda Brain

What is your child's name?
Freddie Brain

How old is your child?
10

What school do they go to?
Pembroke Dock Community School

What did your child dress up as?
The BFG

Western Telegraph: World Book Day 2022World Book Day 2022
World Book Day 2022

Charlotte Darmody

What is your child's name?
Oliver-James

How old is your child?
2

What school do they go to?
Pembroke Dock Community School

What did your child dress up as?
Baby Shark

Western Telegraph: Baby Shark Mad Oliver-JamesBaby Shark Mad Oliver-James
Baby Shark Mad Oliver-James

Community contributor

What is your child's name?
Bobby Lesman

How old is your child?
4 years old

What school do they go to?
Milford haven community primary school

What did your child dress up as?
Chase from paw patrol

Western Telegraph: ChaseChase
Chase

Alex Allen

What is your child's name?
Boe James

How old is your child?
4

What school do they go to?
Meads milford haven

What did your child dress up as?
Farmer

Western Telegraph: Boe with his farm dog Bella taking a photo before school. Boe is mad about tractors and farming.Boe with his farm dog Bella taking a photo before school. Boe is mad about tractors and farming.
Boe with his farm dog Bella taking a photo before school. Boe is mad about tractors and farming.

Victoria Barkley

What is your child's name?
Hayden Codd

How old is your child?
11

What school do they go to?
Prendergast

What did your child dress up as?
Fantastic Mr Fox

Western Telegraph: Fantastic Mr FoxFantastic Mr Fox
Fantastic Mr Fox

Melody Abbott

What is your child's name?
Marnie & Rory

How old is your child?
8 and 4

What school do they go to?
Golden Grove School

What did your child dress up as?
Willy Wonka and Verucca Salt

Western Telegraph: Willy Wonka and VeruccaWilly Wonka and Verucca
Willy Wonka and Verucca

Sarah Sutton

What is your child's name?
Jack Campion

How old is your child?
4

What school do they go to?
Prendergast Primary School

What did your child dress up as?
Peter Rabbit

Western Telegraph: Jack Campion, as Peter Rabbit, age 4, from Haverfordwest.Jack Campion, as Peter Rabbit, age 4, from Haverfordwest.
Jack Campion, as Peter Rabbit, age 4, from Haverfordwest.

Claire Sanders-Swales

What is your child's name?
Caitlyn Sanders-Swales

How old is your child?
10

What school do they go to?
Johnston

What did your child dress up as?
Medusa

Western Telegraph: Don’t look! You’ll turn to stone!Don’t look! You’ll turn to stone!
Western Telegraph: Don’t look! You’ll turn to stone!Don’t look! You’ll turn to stone!
Western Telegraph: Don’t look! You’ll turn to stone!Don’t look! You’ll turn to stone!
Emma Jones

What is your child's name?
Elijah Jones

How old is your child?
9

What school do they go to?
Mary Immaculate

What did your child dress up as?
Greg Heffley - Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Western Telegraph: Greg Heffley - Diary of a Wimpy KidGreg Heffley - Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Western Telegraph: Greg Heffley - Diary of a Wimpy KidGreg Heffley - Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Louisa wheeler

What is your child's name?
Effy and Paige Wheeler

How old is your child?
6 and 1

What school do they go to?
Waldo williams (effy only)

What did your child dress up as?
Mildred Hubble from the worst witch and a dragon from there’s a dragon in your book

Western Telegraph: World book dayWorld book day
World book day