Children from across Pembrokeshire dressed up for World Book Day yesterday week, going to school as their favourite literary characters.
From Wonder Woman to Fantastic Mr Fox, children revelled becoming their favourite characters and showing off their costumes to their classmates and teachers.
Check out some of the best looks from World Book Day 2022 in Pembrokeshire.
Did your kids dress up for World Book Day this year?
Eden Rose Avery
5
Ysgol Llys Hywel
Dinosaur from the book ‘Do you love Dinosaurs’ by Matt Robertson
Esmay-Rose Thomas
3 years old
Monkton Priory C.P School
Goldilocks
Parker mair
3
Monkton school
Hey duggee
Alfie & Ellie-Mai Cowan
6 & 5
Monkton Priory C.P School
Mad Hatters (Alice In Wonderland)
Taylah Davis
6
Pembroke dock community school
Mary poppins
Jacob
2
Flying start
Hey Duggee
Honey Foxx
9.5
Gelliswick
Black Bart the pirate
Jaxon Chaplin
4
Fenton Primary School
Where's Wolly
Ruby Crimlis
5
Mary immaculate
A giraffe
Dylan Armstrong
4
Ysgol Wdig
An astronaut
Freddie Brain
10
Pembroke Dock Community School
The BFG
Oliver-James
2
Pembroke Dock Community School
Baby Shark
Bobby Lesman
4 years old
Milford haven community primary school
Chase from paw patrol
Boe James
4
Meads milford haven
Farmer
Hayden Codd
11
Prendergast
Fantastic Mr Fox
Marnie & Rory
8 and 4
Golden Grove School
Willy Wonka and Verucca Salt
Jack Campion
4
Prendergast Primary School
Peter Rabbit
Caitlyn Sanders-Swales
10
Johnston
Medusa
Elijah Jones
9
Mary Immaculate
Greg Heffley - Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Effy and Paige Wheeler
6 and 1
Waldo williams (effy only)
Mildred Hubble from the worst witch and a dragon from there’s a dragon in your book
