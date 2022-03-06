Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced the installation of its first solar farm site.
Work has begun on the health board’s solar farm, which will be located at Parc Dewi Sant, off Jobswell Road in Carmarthen, as part of the health board’s decarbonisation initiative.
Upon completion, there will be approximately 1,080 panels installed across an area covering more than an acre.
It is hoped and estimated that the installation of the farm will lead to an annual carbon savings of120.43tCo2e, along with financial savings of over £73,000.
There are also plans for a biodiversity park, with enhanced planting, seating areas and information boards, with electric charging points also being considered.
Paul Williams, head of property performance at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “The solar farm project at Hafan Derwen is the latest of our many exciting initiatives working towards our aim of reducing our carbon footprint. The project not only enables an on-site renewable energy source but also creates greener, environment friendly spaces for visitors with the planned bio-diversity park.
“This is yet another positive step in the direction of tapping on and exploring environment friendly, energy efficient solutions across health board sites.”
The project is scheduled to be complete by late summer 2022.
