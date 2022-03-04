Young farmer Bryn Perry, from Haverfordwest, has been awarded the Brynle Williams Memorial Award for 2021.

The aAward, celebrates the huge contribution made by the late Brynle Williams to Welsh agriculture, both as an Assembly Member and as a farmer.

The Award was established in 2011 and this year the award celebrates the achievements of young farmers who have excelled in the Welsh government’s Mentro/Venture programme which supports new entrants to establish Share Farming agreements with landowners.

First-generation farmer Bryn Perry is in his early 30s and currently a tenant on a Pembrokeshire Council farm running a small sheep dairy enterprise. With a degree in business management and having worked in various industries and roles in the past, it has always been an ambition of Bryn’s to work in agriculture on his own farm.

Along with his partner Becca and young daughter, the family keep a flock of around 120 East Friesian ewes – a breed renowned for the quality of their milk.

Bryn has utilised the Farming Connect Venture programme to establish a successful partnership with local dairy sheep farmers. He has also participated in the Farming Connect personal development programmes including the Agri Academy and Business Bootcamp as well as took advantage of subsidised training relevant to food processing.

Bryn said: “None of my achievements would have been possible without all these services available to me. They boosted my confidence and introduced me to a network of new rural contacts and skills that I needed to set up my own rural business.”

Bryn was announced winner at the Gwobrau Lantra Cymru Awards, where the talents of Wales’s top environmental and land-based individuals and businesses were recognised and celebrated.

The full list of the Gwobrau Lantra Cymru Awards 2021 winners and runners-up is as follows:

College Young Learner of the Year Award – 20 years and under: Elin Protheroe (Beulah, Llanwrtyd Wells); runners-up: Hefin Owen (Llanrwst) and Morgan Jones (Glan Conwy); highly commended: Caitlin Mann (Llangollen).

College Lifelong Learner of the Year Award – over 21: Emma Roberts (Llangollen); runner-up: Cai Roberts (Penrhyndeudraeth).

Farming Connect Young Learner of the Year: Tomas Richards (Hay-on-Wye); runners-up: Sarah Evans (Pentyrch, Cardiff), Rebecca Williams (Llandrindod Wells).

Farming Connect Lifelong Learner of the Year: Tracey Price (Llanidloes); runner-up: Linda Evans (Penmaen, Swansea).

Farming Connect Progressive New Entrant: Thomas Phillips (Goodwick, Pembrokeshire).

Farming Connect Public Engagement Award: Cheryl Reeves (Bangor on Dee)

Farming Connect Animal Health and Welfare: Kim Brickell (Kilgetty); runner-up: Rhys Roberts (Wrexham).

Farm Innovator: Patrick Elliott (Kilgetty); runner-up: Ceredig Evans (Holyhead).

Tyfu Cymru Award: Derwen Garden Centre (Welshpool); runner-up: Vale Pick Your Own (Vale of Glamorgan).

Food Skills Cymru Large Business Category: Glanbia Cheese Ltd (Llangefni); runner-up: Randall Parker Foods (Llanidloes); Highly Commended: Burton’s Biscuits (Llantarnum, Cwmbran).

Food Skills Cymru SME Business Category: Radnor Hills Mineral Water Ltd (Heartsease, Knighton); runner-up: South Caernarfon Creameries (Pwllheli); highly commended: Glamorgan Brewing (Pontyclun).

Food Skills Cymru Micro Business Category: In The Welsh Wind Distillery (Tanygroes, Ceredigion); Bluestone Brewing (Cilgwyn, Newport); highly commended: Castell Gwyn Ltd (Rhuddlan, Denbighshire).

Future Farmers of Wales: Morgan Tudor (Llanerfyl, Powys).

Brynle Williams Memorial Award: Bryn Perry (Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dai Jones Llanilar