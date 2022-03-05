Welsh Government Minister Jane Hutt, has confirmed that Wales will be providing £4m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The money will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 15 major aid charities. Allocating the funding in this way will ensure it reaches those who need it as quickly and as efficiently as possible.
"We reiterate our unequivocal solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s aggression," she said.
"This week we have set in train a wide range of support in response to the evolving humanitarian crisis. I want to thank officials, local authorities, the third sector, faith leaders, and the public for their rapid and robust response. They continue to reaffirm that Wales truly is a Nation of Sanctuary."
The Welsh government is also exploring options to ensure that support can be providedin Wales when Ukrainian citizens begin arriving. Further updates will be provided in due course. A dedicated page has been set up setting out how people can help people directly affected by the war in Ukraine: Ukraine: support for people affected | GOV.WALES.
