A PEMBROKESHIRE poultry processor is offering farmers the chance to set up in business as a chicken rearer, by launching a competition with the prize giveaway of a 7,000-bird shed and a five-year supply contract.

With year-on-year sales growth of 20 per cent, Pembrokeshire-based Capestone Organic Poultry Ltd is planning to give one lucky farmer the opportunity to be part of that success story with minimal investment.

It is offering a prize package of a second hand timber shed covering 660sq m and complete with feed bins, heaters and ventilation fans, the concrete base for the building and a sales contract for five years, with the opportunity to renew the agreement at the end of that period.

The company will erect the shed and also fund the process of securing planning consent.

The winner will only need to fund the groundworks, heating, electricity and water services and the upfront production cost of shavings for bedding as the chickens and feed are supplied on credit.

Capestone’s managing director Rob Cumine says with a new shed retailing at around £150,000, this prize will give one farmer a head start on the initial investment required to set up as a rearer.

That farmer would join 8,000 from across Europe who rear for Capestone and its parent company, the family-owned LDC Group.

Competition entrants will need to have one hectare of land to site the shed on – the land can be the least productive on the farm – and have good access for articulated lorries.

“Expertise in animal husbandry isn’t a must at this point as we can provide a great deal of help and support through our team of fieldspersons who would be on hand to give advice,’’ says Mr Cumine.

“What is important is that individuals must be able to demonstrate a high degree of attention to detail.’’

A shortlist of five will be drawn up from the entries and the judging team at Capestone will visit the five candidates on their farms.

Runners-up will be offered five-year contracts to rear for Capestone should they choose to proceed by investing in their own infrastructure.

The deadline for entries is April 30, 2022. To enter, visit capestonefarm.com/win-a-chicken-shed