A new 40mph zone has been introduced to an area of Pembrokeshire, after being commonly referred to by residents as an accident black spot.

Local residents have campaigned for quite some time for the speed limit in Stoneyford to be reduced, after several accidents occurring in the area resulting in casualties and even fatalities.

The A478, between the Penblewin roundabout and Narberth, where Stoneyford is situation, has now been reduced to a 40mph zone, much to the delight of residents of the area.