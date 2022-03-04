There were 158 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s (Friday, March 4) Public Health Wales.

There were 88 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 50 in Pembrokeshire and 20 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 80,180 – 44,640 in Carmarthenshire, 23,923 in Pembrokeshire and 11,617 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 27, there were 15,416 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,362 were positive.

There were no new covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 706 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,177 new cases of coronavirus and no new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 818,146 cases and 7,015 deaths.

There have been 11,141 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,521,301 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,387,565 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,908,451 people and 61,098 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.