The dates and fixtures for the Pembrokeshire League semi-finals have been confirmed, with both games to be played later this month, before the final in April.
The first semi-final will take place between Carew AFC and Kilgetty AFC, with a kick off time of 7pm on the evening of Monday, March 21.
The other game will see Neyland AFC face Hakin United at 7pm on Wednesday, March 30.
The winner of each tie will meet for the grand final, which will take place at 2.30pm on the afternoon of Saturday, April 30.
