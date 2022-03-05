Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is running several female taster sessions at Earlswood Training Centre across the next few months.
The three-hour sessions give people the opportunity to find out more about the various roles and entry requirements within the service, and the wider role the service plays in the community, including:
- The role of a modern-day firefighter
- Trying on the firefighting kit and equipment
- The various aspects of the recruitment process
- The importance of fitness and maintaining fitness
- The various types of equipment and PPE
- Career pathways and role maps
The sessions are taking place on March 22, April 2 and May 19, with two non-gender specific sessions on June 4 and June 20.
Booking is essential for any of the sessions, and can be done via https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/positive-action/
For more information, call 01792 705144 or email humanresources@mawwfire.gov.uk
