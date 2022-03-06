A duo from Pembrokeshire have found great business success during the Covid-19 pandemic, opening up an e-commerce cocktail business.

Jess Webb and Sam Lewtas opened premium small batch cocktail business, On The Rock Pembrokeshire, at the end of last year, offering vegan and gluten free cocktails.

The Pembrokeshire natives have 15 years of combined experience in the bartending industry, and originally had hopes of a mobile bar which would travel the coastline of Pembrokeshire.

But the two opened On The Rocks Pembrokeshire with the help of the Welsh Government-funded Big Ideas Wales, which Jess heard of while studying at Pembrokeshire college.

Jess said: “Over the past year in planning our business, Sam and I were very lucky to be able to walk out of our front door and soak in our local county of Pembrokeshire where beautiful sights like the Goscar rock proved calming in the height of lockdown. This little corner of Wales has gone on to inspire our business, of which our Welsh identity is really important.

“Goscar Rock has gone on to be one of our bestselling cocktails, which combines fresh apple juice, paired with berry and orange liquor and infused with a local favourite rum, Barti Spiced.”

Sam added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the business and feel really excited that we’ve been able to bring a little part of our adored coastline to peoples’ back gardens during a strange time.”

Karen Neville, teacher and previous enterprise champion at Pembrokeshire College said: “Jess really made the most of all the support that was on offer to her while here at Pembrokeshire College. I am very proud to be able to watch On The Rocks grow into a successful business thanks to the hard work and entrepreneurial flair of Jess and Sam.”

Over the next year, Jess and Sam are eager to introduce On The Rocks Pembrokeshire to wider audiences through selling in markets, pubs, bars and shops in their local communities of Tenby and Saundersfoot.

They also plan on expanding their cocktail range, introducing a chocolate martini for a limited period this Easter, a range of fresh daquiris over summer, and a spicy mulled cocktail this winter.