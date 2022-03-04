Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died of a ‘suspected heart attack’, aged 52.
Dubbed the greatest leg spinner of all time, Warne earned 145 test caps for his country as well as a further 194 ODI caps.
Warne’s management released a brief statement saying that he had passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, according to Fox Sports.
It read: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.
“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
As well as playing internationally, Warne played domestic cricket for his home state of Victoria and then for Hampshire in England.
He was captain of Hampshire for three seasons from 2005 to 2007.
He retired from international cricket in January 2007 at the end of Australia's 5–0 Ashes Series victory over England.
