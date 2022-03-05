The Pembrokeshire community has come under much praise after many items were donated to help support the people of Ukraine.
Earlier this week, there was an appeal for people to drop off many unwanted items at several drop-off locations in Milford Haven.
People donated in great amounts, with dozens of bags and boxes carrying items such as clothing, duvets and childrenswear, which is to be sent over to Ukraine.
Eleanor Jane, who helped manage the appeal, said: “Thank you to everyone for you generosity with the appeal for Ukraine. The response has been amazing.”
Eleanor gathered the donated material and will drive it all in a van to Newport on Monday, before the items get shipped to Ukraine.
