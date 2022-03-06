The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, March 6.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you'll find a range of items amongst Aldi's Specialbuys including garden furniture, plants, luxury health, and beauty items plus more.

So if you're looking to spruce up your garden and find some new beauty favourites to treat yourself, Aldi Specialbuys has you fully covered.

If you're already a proud owner of gorgeous rattan garden furniture then the bench add-on is a must. It comes with a dark grey cotton cushion and is perfect for when extended family visits.

For fans of beauty and all things skincare, the Lacura pink clay mask is a steal and the perfect addition to any beauty routine. The clay mask is a great dupe for another pink-based clay mask. It is able to detoxify your skin and brighten it too. The mask can be yours for just £5.99.

Get the clay mask. (Aldi)

If you want a luxury moisturiser but want to save some well-earned cash then this week's specialbuy of Lacura Rose Facial Oil is a must. The oil is great for sensitive skin and will leave you smelling and feeling amazing. You can buy it now for just £3.99.

Get the rose oil now from Aldi. (Aldi)

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

Lidl's Middle Aisle will focus on Homeware, Kitchen appliances, and fashion from this Sunday.

The Silvercrest Soup Maker and Blender is ideal for all things from soups, milkshakes, and smoothies. It has overheat protection and dry protection plus it even comes with a recipe booklet with 30 recipes. You can get it now for £49.99.

Get the blender and soup maker now. (Lidl)

In the home section, there's the slim and stylish Livarno Home LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger that works great with any home. With six brightness levels, a memory function, and a tiltable arm it's perfect for reading, or for mood lighting. You can buy it now for just £24.99.

Get the lamp now from Lidl. (Lidl)

The Esmara Fleece Poncho is the perfect addition to any wardrobe with its soft fleece feature, light grey design, and the decorative hem is great for the cold temperature. You can buy it now for just £9.99 from Lidl.

You can find the full selection of Lidl’s Middle Aisle from Sunday, March 6 via the website here.