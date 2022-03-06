Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to treat someone you love to something special.

Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 27 in 2022, is a whole day dedicated to celebrating mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures.

One of the most personal gifts can be a timeless piece of jewellery from Pandora - an everyday reminder of how much you love them.

"Thank mum for everything she’s done for you with hand-finished jewellery pieces that show she holds a special place in your heart," Pandora says.

We've rounded up the best Pandora jewellery options under £25, £50 and £100 to suit all Mother's Day spending budgets.

Pandora jewellery under £25

Entwined Infinite Hearts Charm

Crafted in sterling silver and symbolising the infinite bond between mother and child, the Entwined Infinite Hearts Charm reads "I love You forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever."

Setting you back just £20, it is bound to put a smile on the face of whoever wears it.

Butterflies Spacer Charm

Perfect for someone who already has the classic charms on their bracelet, Pandora is selling the Butterflies Spacer Charm, featuring hand-painted enamel butterflies in pink and blue, for £20.

With a feeling of Spring and warmth, this is a really sweet option for someone who loves a pop of colour on their bracelet.

Angel Wings & Mum Charm

The Angel Wings & Mum Charm (£20) is hand-finished in sterling silver with symmetrical openwork heart design, angel wings, raised heart in the centre and engravings 'Mum' and 'My Angel' on the other.

Just because we've lost a parent doesn't mean Mother's Day passes us by and many customers say this is a great memorial charm.

One said: "Beautiful charm. Means a lot to my friend who lost her mother. Perfect gift. Emotional gift."

Pandora jewellery under £50

Red Tilted Heart Solitaire Ring

Perfect for book and theatre-loving mums, the Red Tilted Heart Solitaire Ring (£35) is a stunning sterling silver piece inspired by the story of Romeo & Juliet.

Featuring a thin polished band, the ring includes a titled heart-shaped stone - a constant reminder of your bond and love for one another.

Heart Family Tree Dangle Charm

Costing £30, the Heart Family Tree Dangle Charm is a must-have for Mother's Day - a symbolic design that represents shared roots and togetherness.

A small cut-out heart detail features at the base of the trunk and on the bail, which includes two raised hearts and the engraving “Family forever.”

You can view the full under £50 Pandora collection here.

Heart Family Tree Dangle Charm seen on the Pandora website.

Always by Your Side Owl Dangle Charm

For mums who love a fairytale or beautiful scene, the only option on your gift list should be the Always by Your Side Owl Dangle Charm (£45).

Made with sterling silver, it features a mother and child owl together, backed by a crescent moon and night sky.

The mother owl has deep cobalt blue eyes while the bond between parent and child is represented by the 'Always By Your Side' engraving.

Pandora jewellery under £100

Mum Infinity Charm and Bracelet starter gift set

If you're looking to treat someone to their first Pandora bracelet, Pandora has a special Mother's Day bracelet and charm gift set for £80.

You will get the classic silver bracelet which fits between 14 and 16 charms as well as the Mum Infinity Charm which serves as a clasp.

Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm

For rose gold fans, the Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm (£55) is an absolutely beautiful yet affordable choice.

This symbolic charm features two entwined 14k rose gold-plated circles, one of which is decorated with clear cubic zirconia pavé.

A sterling silver disc dangling from the bail is engraved with the words "ALWAYS TOGETHER."

You can view the full under £100 Pandora collection here.