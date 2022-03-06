Several Pembrokeshire bodies and organisations have joined forces for a project, which is aimed at educating Year Seven learners in the county about the consequences of getting involved in crime.
The project is a play by Pembrokeshire College performing arts students, in collaboration with Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Pembrokeshire Youth Services, Pembrokeshire Youth Offending Team and the Magistrates.
The play by the performing arts students will be followed by multi-agency workshops with the Year Seven pupils at the Pembrokeshire schools.
The play will be touring schools across Pembrokeshire throughout March, with the dates including:
- Monday, March 7 to Tuesday, March 8 – Haverfordwest High VC School
- Wednesday, March 9 – Ysgol Bro Gwaun
- Thursday, March 10 – Ysgol Caer Elen
- Friday, March 11 – Ysgol y Preseli
- Monday, March 14 – Greenhill School
- Tuesday, March 15 – Milford Haven Comprehensive
- Wednesday, March 16 – Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
- Thursday, March 17 – Henry Tudor School
