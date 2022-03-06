There is hope that Pembrokeshire’s wildlife population is on the up, with a record of a bird species spotted on an area of one of the county’s islands.
There have been 629 guillemots recorded on the North Gully plot at Skokholm Island, which is the highest number of the species recorded at the site.
This number is more extraordinary, considering how early into 2022 the figure was recorded, with the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales staff on the island hoping that this is the first indication that the Skokholm population is still on the up.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.