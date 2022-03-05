A man was arrested late last night for driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs, while driving through Milford Haven.
His vehicle was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in the Steynton area of the town overnight between Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, when he provided a positive breath test and a positive drug wipe for cocaine.
He was then taken into custody, where he provided blood samples for the drug driving offence, and more alcohol readings – of which his lowest was 68ug, nearly twice the legal limit of 35ug.
He has since been charged with drink driving, and released under investigation, pending analysis of the blood samples.
